Investigation Underway Into Fatal Plane Crash On Central Coast

Federal investigators are trying to determine what led to a fatal plane crash on the Central Coast involving a replica of a World War I biplane.

The single engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip just outside of Paso Robles Sunday morning, ending up in a field just off the 8300 block of Highway 46.

The pilot, Javier Fernando Arango, was pronounced dead at the scene. National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration officials are conducting the investigation into the accident.