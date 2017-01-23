Inmate Found Dead In Central Coast Jail

Authorities are investigating the death of a 36 year old man in a Central Coast jail.

Andrew Chaylon Holland was found unconscious and unresponsive in a cell at the San Luis Obispo County Jail Sunday.

Sheriff’s office officials say because the Atascadero man had been striking and injuring himself, he was in a glass observation cell so he could be checked every 15 minutes. When he was unresponsive during a check, jail deputies and medical staff tried to revive him. They were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is pending. He had been under the care of a doctor.

Holland had been in the jail since September of 2015 on multiple charges ranging from battery on a police officer to a probation violation.