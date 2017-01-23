Inmate Found Dead In Central Coast Jail

Authorities are investigating the death of a 36 year old man in a Central Coast jail.

Andrew Chaylon Holland was found unconscious and unresponsive in a cell at the San Luis Obispo County Jail Sunday.

Sheriff’s office officials say because the Atascadero man had been striking and injuring himself, he was in a glass observation cell so he could be checked every 15 minutes. When he was unresponsive during a check, jail deputies and medical staff tried to revive him. They were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is pending. He had been under the care of a doctor.

Holland had been in the jail since September of 2015 on multiple charges ranging from battery on a police officer to a probation violation.

Tags: 
san luis obispo county sheriff's office
Jail

Gun Found in Santa Barbara County Jail Cell

By Sep 29, 2016

On September 11th, an inmate located a weapon and turned it in to authorities at the Santa Maria branch of the jail system.

The gun was found inside of a jail cell, still not fully assembled.

Plans For New Jail Facility On Central Coast Clear Major Hurdle

By May 24, 2016

Santa Barbara County Supervisors voted Monday to support a new jail in Santa Maria with $80 million in state funds allocated for construction costs.

Contracts could be ready in July after more financial analysis, to help deal with cost estimates that recently came in $11 million higher than anticipated.

Two Prisoners Go Missing From Central Coast Prison In Facility's Third Prison Break This Year

By Dec 12, 2016

The search is on for two prisoners missing from a minimum security prison facility in northern Santa Barbara County.

The head count on Saturday night of 465 inmates showed two inmates missing.