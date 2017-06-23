Health Officials Investigate Illness Outbreak Linked To Ventura County Restaurant

By 21 seconds ago

Ventura County Public Health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of a bacterial illness they’ve linked to a Camarillo restaurant.

Health officials say eight people who developed stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever after eating at a Souplantation restaurant. The illness is called by a bacteria called Shingella. It’s highly contagious.

Some people exposed to it don’t get sick, and those who do become ill usually recover in a few days.

County Health officials say the restaurant voluntarily closed its doors Thursday through the weekend. All of the food it had in stock was disposed of, and the restaurant is being cleaned from top to bottom. All 40 employees are being tested, and won’t be allowed to return to work until they’ve been cleared.

Tags: 
ventura county public health

Related Content

Ventura County Calls For At Risk Individuals To Get Vaccinated Against Invasive Meningoccal Disease

By Aug 5, 2016

Ventura County Public Health officials are issuing a call for health care providers to vaccinate potentially high risk individuals against invasive meningococcal disease, a potentially dangerous bacteria that’s surfaced in two Southern California Counties.

Since March, 25 cases of IMD have surfaced in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with 18 meeting the case definition. One death has been reported.