Health Officials Investigate Illness Outbreak Linked To Ventura County Restaurant

Ventura County Public Health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of a bacterial illness they’ve linked to a Camarillo restaurant.

Health officials say eight people who developed stomach cramps, diarrhea, and fever after eating at a Souplantation restaurant. The illness is called by a bacteria called Shingella. It’s highly contagious.

Some people exposed to it don’t get sick, and those who do become ill usually recover in a few days.

County Health officials say the restaurant voluntarily closed its doors Thursday through the weekend. All of the food it had in stock was disposed of, and the restaurant is being cleaned from top to bottom. All 40 employees are being tested, and won’t be allowed to return to work until they’ve been cleared.