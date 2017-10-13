Hate Posters Removed By Campus Police At South Coast University

The President of a South Coast university says some racist and hateful propaganda which was posted on campus has been removed.

Cal State Channel Islands President Erika Beck says campus police removed the posters put up anonymously at CSUCI.

Beck says the university supports the right to freedom of expression, but will not tolerate racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and hateful ideologies. In a campuswide e-mail, Beck says they are trying to determine the author of the propaganda, and will prosecute them to the extent possible.