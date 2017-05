KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a pro-environment sit-in that garnered the attention of the UCSB Chancellor.

A three day sit-in and sleepover at UC Santa Barbara led to Chancellor Henry Yang agreeing to support their environmental campaign.

The protesting students were asking the Chancellor to support an effort to get UC Regents to divest the system's investments in fossil fuels.

Yang issued a statement supporting the student efforts.

Some of the students say they will go to the UC Regents meeting in San Francisco next week to testify in favor of changing the investment structure.