Former Maid In Ventura County Arrested For String Of Home Burglaries

A former maid in Ventura County has been arrested for a string of home burglaries.

The investigation started earlier this month, when a Thousand Oaks home was burglarized. The owner discovered a hidden key used by a family cleaning service which came to the home regularly was missing.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office detectives say their investigation led them to a former employee of the cleaning company who had been accused of theft, and fired in 2013. They located Guadalupe Sam Pedro and her companion Emanuel Melendez, and a search of their vehicle turned up a number of the stolen items.

They say further investigation linked the woman to at last two more home burglaries in the Conejo Valley.

