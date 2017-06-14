Former Head Of Community Foundation On South Coast Pleads Guilty To Grand Theft, Forgery

Ventura County prosecutors say the former head of a community foundation in the county pled guilty to grand theft and forgery charges.

Joanne Abruzzese was Executive Director of the Simi Valley Community Foundation for two years.

Prosecutors say the 59 year old woman stole about $45,000 dollars from the foundation by writing checks on the non-profit’s account to her home mortgage company, and then forging the second signature necessary to cash them.

The Simi Valley woman could face more than three years in jail when she’s sentenced next month.

The foundation helps non-profit organizations and programs in the Simi Valley area.