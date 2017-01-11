Former Bookkeeper In Santa Barbara County Gets Jail Sentence For Embezzlement

A former bookkeeper has been ordered to spend a year in jail after prosecutors say she admitted stealing more than $160,000 from a property management company in Santa Barbara County.

Melissa Reynoso worked for Abacus Premier Property Management. Investigators say over the course of several years, Reynoso deposited money in her checking account which was supposedly going to vendors. They say she then falsified records to make it appear the money was going to legitimate vendors.

She pled guilty to one count of grand theft by embezzlement, and one count of preparing false documents. In addition to the one year jail sentence, she was placed on five years probation, and it’s expected she will be ordered to make restitution.