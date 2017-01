Two people were hurt in a house fire in Ventura County.

The blaze was discovered at around 6:30 last night, at Leisure Village in Camarillo. An elderly man and woman were taken to a hospital, with the woman reported to be critically injured. Firefighters also used oxygen to help a dog which suffered from smoke inhalation.

Ventura County firefighters knocked down the blaze in about 20 minutes, and were able to keep it from spreading to other units in the fourplex. There’s no word on the cause yet.