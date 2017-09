One teacher and four students at a Ventura County elementary school were hurt when a huge limb from an elm tree on campus suddenly fell Monday afternoon.

It happened just after one p.m. at Topa Topa Elementary School in Ojai.

Ventura County Fire Department officials say the tree was in a playground area, and there were people around it when the limb fell without warning. One adult, and one student were seriously injured, while the other three injuries suffered lesser injuries.