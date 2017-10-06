Final Preparations Underway For Launch Of Cluster Of Satellites From Santa Barbara County

Preparations are underway for the launch of a cluster of communication satellites from Santa Barbara County.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Mondya morning. The rocket has a payload of 10 Iridum satellites.

They are part of a 66 satellite network being launched into low earth orbits to form a three billion dollar cutting edge communications network.

The launch is set for 5:37 a.m. Monday, so if weather conditions permit, it should be visible along much of the Central and South Coasts.