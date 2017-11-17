Final Preparations Underway (Again!) For Planned Satellite Launch From Santa Barbara County

By 1 hour ago
  • A United Launch Alliance teams is hoping it will be able to finally launch a Delta II rocket with a weather satellite into orbit from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Technical snafus and weather issues postponed three previous attempts.
    (ULA Photo)

A launch team is hoping Saturday will be the day that a rocket carrying a weather satellite will finally be able to take off from the Central Coast.

Technical glitches postponed the liftoff of a Delta II rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base twice in the last week, and high wind led the mission being scrubbed for a third time. Right now, it appears everything is a “go” for a launch at 1:47 a.m. Saturday.

If the weather permits, the liftoff should be visible throughout the Central and South Coasts.

The United Launch Alliance rocket will carry a JPSS-1 weather satellite into orbit. It's part of a series of advanced satellites designed to improve our ability to track and forecast the weather.

