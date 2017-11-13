Final Countdown On For Rocket Launch From Central Coast

It’s a “go” as of right now for the launch of a next generation weather satellite from Santa Barbara County.

A Delta II rocket carrying the satellite is scheduled to lift off from Vandenberg Air Force base at 1:47 a.m. Tuesday morning. If the weather conditions are clear, the takeoff should be visible along the Central and South Coasts.

The JPSS-1 satellite being launched into orbit is one in a series intended to improve the accuracy of weather forecasting.

The launch had originally been planned for last Friday, but a bad battery on the rocket booster delayed the mission.