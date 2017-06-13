Federal Grant Funds Expansion Of Program To Help Troubled Veterans In Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County is getting a major grant to help veterans with substance abuse, or mental health issues who are in trouble with the law.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is receiving a three year, $975,000 grant to expand the Veterans Treatment Court program in Santa Barbara.

The unique program created by now retired Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge George Eskin diverts troubled veterans into treatment programs which can help them get their lives back on track.

The funding comes from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.