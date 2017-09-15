Event Set To Celebrate Preservation Of 20 Acres Of Prime Oceanfront Bluff On South Coast

KCLU's Lance Orozco reports on a celebration of a successful campaign to buy, and preserve a 20 acre chunk of the Carpinteria Bluffs.

A South Coast community is celebrating the preservation of 20 acres of ocean bluff land which has been zoned for development as a resort for decades.

A whirlwind campaign raised nearly eight million dollars to buy, and preserve a unique chunck of undeveloped land overlooking the Pacific Ocean. It's a section of the Carpinteria Bluffs which has been zoned for development, and could potential have been the site of a resort.

Carrie Mullen is with the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County. The trust teamed up with area residents, Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs, the City of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County and the state to buy, and preserve the land south of Highway 101 near Rincon Point. Mullen says plans are being developed to make the scenic site available to the public.

The purchase is being celebrated with a free community party from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday on the bluffs.

There will be food, entertainment, kids events and a beer and wine garden.