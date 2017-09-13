Detectives Say Counterfeiter Used Bad Checks To Make Bail In Ventura County

Detectives say a counterfeiter operating around the country, and in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties was so confident of his abilities he used a bad check to post bail.

Investigators say it was a string of bad checks in Ventura County which led to the arrest of Cedric Frierson.

Investigators say the 42 year old Malibu man used three checks, all of which turned out to be bad, to buy a $40,000 SUV from a Thousand Oaks auto dealer. As Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the fraud, they discovered a number of similar crimes in Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties by a man with the same description, but using different names.

He was finally arrested, but then posted bail with a local bail bond company, using what detectives say was a counterfeit check. Frierson was re-arrested, and remains in the Ventura County Jail in lieu of $1.4 million dollars in bail.