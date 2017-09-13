Detectives Say Counterfeiter Used Bad Checks To Make Bail In Ventura County

By 3 hours ago

Detectives say a counterfeiter operating around the country, and in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties was so confident of his abilities he used a bad check to post bail.

Investigators say it was a string of bad checks in Ventura County which led to the arrest of Cedric Frierson.

Investigators say the 42 year old Malibu man used three checks, all of which turned out to be bad, to buy a $40,000 SUV from a Thousand Oaks auto dealer. As Ventura County Sheriff’s detectives began investigating the fraud, they discovered a number of similar crimes in Ventura, and Los Angeles Counties by a man with the same description, but using different names.

He was finally arrested, but then posted bail with a local bail bond company, using what detectives say was a counterfeit check.  Frierson was re-arrested, and remains in the Ventura County Jail in lieu of $1.4 million dollars in bail.

Tags: 
fraud
counterfeit

Related Content

Santa Barbara County Prosecutors Say Man Headed To Prison For Fire Equipment Inspection Scam

By Jun 2, 2017

A man is facing seven years in prison after Santa Barbara County prosecutors say he admitted running a fire equipment inspection scam which had at least 1300 victims statewide.

Investigators say a company calling itself Red Mountain Security and Fire Protection would send invoices to businesses for inspections of fire safety equipment which never occurred. Many businesses just paid the invoices, with the total loss estimated at more than a half million dollars statewide.

Ventura County Woman Accused Of Fraud; Losses Could Be In Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dollars

By Sep 6, 2017

A Ventura County woman is accused of running an elaborate investment fraud operation.

Ventura County prosecutors say Terri Ann Petty of Newbury Park solicited investors with false claims, and made promises of huge returns. But, they say she used the money for living expenses, and failed to make returns on investments as promised. Investigators say the losses could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The 51 year old woman is facing securities fraud, elder fraud and grand theft charges. If convicted, Petty could face more than seven years behind bars.