Details Expected After Late Night Officer-Involved Shooting On South Coast

By Feb 13, 2017

More details are expected late Monday about an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in Santa Barbara County.

The shooting took place on Russell Way near La Cumbre, just outside the Santa Barbara city limits, at about 10 p.m.

The incident began about three hours earlier, with reports of a man possibly under the influence of drugs, and also armed.

Neighbors say a helicopter was overhead, and several patrol units were in the area.

The neighbors were told to shelter in place, and heard multiple gunshots.

The suspect's condition is unknown. The deputies involved were unhurt.

Tags: 
officer involved shooting
fatal shooting
shooting
shooting death

Related Content

Preliminary Autopsy Results Released In Fatal Officer Involved Shooting On Central Coast

By Nov 25, 2016

An autopsy shows a Central Coast man fatally wounded in a confrontation with police died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Preliminary autopsy results were released for Michael Giles. Lompoc Police say he was armed with a knife at the time of the confrontation.

Man Armed With Knife Fatally Wounded By Police On Central Coast

By Jul 20, 2016

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by police on the Central Coast, after they say he refused to surrender and charged at officers.

It happened on the 1400 block of South Broadway in Santa Maria. Police officers were called to the area just before 9 a.m. today by reports of an armed, and upset man screaming obscenities. There was a standoff, and for more than a half-hour they tried to get the armed man to surrender. When he refused, they tried to subdue him with a beanbag gun, and other non-lethal weapons.