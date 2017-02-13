Details Expected After Late Night Officer-Involved Shooting On South Coast

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on an officer-involved shooting just outside the Santa Barbara city limits.

More details are expected late Monday about an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in Santa Barbara County.

The shooting took place on Russell Way near La Cumbre, just outside the Santa Barbara city limits, at about 10 p.m.

The incident began about three hours earlier, with reports of a man possibly under the influence of drugs, and also armed.

Neighbors say a helicopter was overhead, and several patrol units were in the area.

The neighbors were told to shelter in place, and heard multiple gunshots.

The suspect's condition is unknown. The deputies involved were unhurt.