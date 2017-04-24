Construction Starting On South Coast Park

By 2 minutes ago

Work is getting underway on a long awaited new South Coast park.

Grading and other construction is beginning for what will be Ventura’s Kellogg Park.

The 2.4 acre park on the city’s Westside will include an amphitheater, a playground area, exercise equipment, and a walking path.

Residents have sought a park for decades. In 2013, the Trust for Public Land helped the city acquire the property. A variety of grants have help fund the design and start of work on the projected $4.5 million dollar project. Fundraising efforts are underway to come up with the roughly $900,000 needed for the work. Plans call for the construction to take about a year, when the new park being completed next April.

Tags: 
kellogg park
city of ventura

Related Content

Plans For New South Coast Park Get Financial Boost From State

By Jul 19, 2016

A fundraising campaign to build a long sought new community park on the South Coast has received a financial boost from the state.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development awarded $230,000 to the City of Ventura’s Kellogg Park project.

South Coast Museum Set To Reopen After Physical, Financial Overhaul

By Jan 5, 2017

Artist Ryan Carr has been painting a wall in Ventura for more than two months, but it’s not just any wall. Carr is creating a massive mural some 70 feet long, and 14 feet high, which looks at Ventura County’s history through its trees.

The mural is one of the centerpieces of the ambitious physical and financial overhaul of the more than century old Museum of Ventura County, which is reopening this weekend after a more than three month closure to allow the updates.

Battered South Coast Pier Set To Reopen After $1.4 Million In Repairs

By Apr 27, 2016

A popular South Coast pier heavily damaged by winter storms has been repaired, and will reopen this weekend.

The Ventura Pier is a California landmark, built in 1872 as a wharf for commercial use. But, this winter, it was battered by a pair of storms which heavily damaged it, and closed it to the public.

Ventura’s Fleet and Facilities Manager, Mary Joyce Ivers, says after four months of work, repairs are complete. Insurance is covering $1.2 of the $1.4 million dollar repair cost.

The Ventura Pier will reopen Saturday with a public ceremony beginning at 10 a.m