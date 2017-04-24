Construction Starting On South Coast Park

Work is getting underway on a long awaited new South Coast park.

Grading and other construction is beginning for what will be Ventura’s Kellogg Park.

The 2.4 acre park on the city’s Westside will include an amphitheater, a playground area, exercise equipment, and a walking path.

Residents have sought a park for decades. In 2013, the Trust for Public Land helped the city acquire the property. A variety of grants have help fund the design and start of work on the projected $4.5 million dollar project. Fundraising efforts are underway to come up with the roughly $900,000 needed for the work. Plans call for the construction to take about a year, when the new park being completed next April.