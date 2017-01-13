Concern About Surge In Number Of Flu Cases In California

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials say there’s been an alarming spike in flu cases in California during the last three weeks.

They say January and February are usually when the influenza season peaks, but that they’ve seen a flood of cases already, especially in places like nursing facilities. Officials say the severity of illness has increased, but that the good news is that the vaccine being used this season is a good match.

They are urging people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do it as soon as possible.