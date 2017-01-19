CHP Reports Woman Injured After Car Flies Off Santa Barbara County Road While Fleeing Ranger

The CHP says a woman apparently trying to avoid a law enforcement officer was injured after a car went sailing off of a road in the Gaviota area, and plunged down an embankment to the edge of the main coastal rail line.

A state park ranger noticed a vehicle stopped near Calle Real and Refugio Road Thursday afternoon. When the ranger stopped to talk to the female driver, she sped away from the scene.

Moments later, the car plunged off the road and hit a utility pole, before ending up just yards from the rail line. It shut down rail traffic for hours.

The woman was able to get out of the car on her own, and was found nearby. CHP officers are still trying to figure out why the woman fled. She was treated for minor injuries.

