CHP Officers Say Crash Caused By Illegal Drag Race Shuts Down Highway 101 On South Coast

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on a freeway closure due to a drag racing incident on the South Coast.

The northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the Santa barbara area have reopened after two vehicles crashed in what's being called called a drag racing incident Wednesday night.

The 101 closure was south of Las Positas Road.

California Highway Patrol officers say traffic was diverted off the highway on Pueblo Street around 9:30 p.m., while the emergency workers took two people with injuries to Cottage Hospital.

Witnesses say one car was traveling at 100 miles per hour prior to the crash.

One arrest was made: a 21-year-old was booked on suspicion of drunken driving.