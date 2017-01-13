Central Coast Man Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Central Coast man has been arrested on charges than he made, possessed, and distributed child pornography.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s office detectives say they received information that two ten year old girls in Minnesota had been sending nude photos of themselves to a man in Los Osos. Investigators say they determined that Ian Trent Shaw Anderson was sending child pornography back to the girls.

After getting a search warrant, they seized phones, laptops, and a table from the 27 year old man, and say one of the phones alone contained hundreds of child pornography images.

Detectives say they also think he sexually assaulted a 16 year old girl locally who was involved in the creation of child pornography.