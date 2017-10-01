Brush Fire Closes Highway In Santa Barbara County For Three Hours, But No Homes Damaged

By 42 minutes ago

Highway 154 is open Sunday in Santa Barbara County, after a closure due to a brush fire Saturday afternoon.

A small blaze near the 2500 block of Highway 154 closed the highway to traffic for about three hours. The roughly two acre blaze was spotted just after three p.m. Saturday, sending up a plume of smoke visible in the Goleta and Santa Barbara areas.

Precautionary evacuation orders were issued for the areas known as the Trout Club, and Painted Cave.

Firefighters aided by aircraft quickly knocked down the blaze before it had a chance to spread. No homes were damaged. The cause is under investigation.

Tags: 
brush fire
san marcos pass

Related Content

Brush Fire Briefly Threatens South Coast Elementary School

By Sep 19, 2017

Fire crews raced to the Santa Barbara Riviera Monday afternoon, when brush caught fire near Cleveland Elementary School on Alameda Padre Serra.

The area burning was small but was close to portable buildings on the campus.

Firefighters Battle Whittier Fire In Santa Barbara County That Has Grown To Over 18,000 Acres

By Jul 16, 2017
Photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Firefighters are trying to get a handle on the Whittier Fire burning in the Santa Ynez Mountains of Santa Barbara County that has grown to more than 18,000 acres. It's still only 36% contained.  

California Fire officials say they expect increased fire activity Sunday due to warmer temperatures, lower humidity and winds.

However, firefighters did get a break with the weather overnight from Saturday into Sunday when potentially strong sundowner winds in the forecast didn’t materialize. 