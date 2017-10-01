Brush Fire Closes Highway In Santa Barbara County For Three Hours, But No Homes Damaged

Highway 154 is open Sunday in Santa Barbara County, after a closure due to a brush fire Saturday afternoon.

A small blaze near the 2500 block of Highway 154 closed the highway to traffic for about three hours. The roughly two acre blaze was spotted just after three p.m. Saturday, sending up a plume of smoke visible in the Goleta and Santa Barbara areas.

Precautionary evacuation orders were issued for the areas known as the Trout Club, and Painted Cave.

Firefighters aided by aircraft quickly knocked down the blaze before it had a chance to spread. No homes were damaged. The cause is under investigation.