Brush Fire Casts Huge Plumes Of Smoke In Eastern Ventura County

By Dec 20, 2016
  • Acres of land burn as helicopters drop water on the Sage fire.
Update: 4:00 p.m.

Firefighters are getting the upper hand on the fire, which has burned 50 acres.

Update: 3:00 p.m.

Ventura County firefighters are on the scene of what's being called a ten to fifteen acre brush fire in the eastern part of the county.

The Sage fire was discovered just after 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, in the hills above the Wood Ranch area of Simi Valley.

There are no reports of homes being threatened.

The blaze initially put up a huge plume of smoke visible for miles.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

