Bill By South Coast Congresswoman To Improve Telemedicine For Veterans Passed By House

By 1 hour ago

The House of Representatives passed a bill co-authored by a Ventura County congresswoman intended to improve healthcare for veterans.

HR 2123 would give Veterans Administration credentialed health care professionals the ability to practice telemedicine across state boarders, without having to get a new license in that state. The idea is that it would expand access to health care services for veterans in rural areas, where VA services aren’t readily available.

The bill is a bipartisan effort by Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village and Republican Congressman Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania.  It now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

veterans
julia brownley

Ventura County Congresswoman Authors Bill To Help Undocumented Residents Who Are Crime Victims

By Oct 27, 2017

A Ventura County congresswoman has introduced a bill intended to protect more victims of serious crimes from deportation.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village authored the “Protect Victims of Crime Act.” Brownley says without protection, undocumented residents are afraid to report things like domestic violence over fear they will end up being deported.

The legislation would expand the number of what are known as “U” visas for victims of serious crimes issued annually from 10,000 to 40,000.

Santa Barbara Congressman Co-Authors Bill Intended To Help Some Veterans With Missing Benefits

By Sep 14, 2017

A Santa Barbara congressman is co-author of bipartisan legislation intended to make it easier for veterans to get some benefits they’re supposed to receive.

The Veterans Record Reconstruction Act would streamline the process of rebuilding missing, or damaged service records. The records are key in determining the eligibility of veterans for benefits. A fire decades ago destroyed the records of millions of World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans, making it difficult for some of them to get the benefits they are eligible to receive.

"Melrose Place" Actor Apparently Stepping Into Race For Ventura County Congressional Seat

By May 8, 2017

An actor best known for his roles in “Melrose Place” and “General Hospital” is apparently going to run for Congress in Ventura County.

Republican political consultants say Antonio Sabato Jr. will take on Democratic Congressman Julia Brownley for the 26th District Congressional seat. Brownley has held the seat since 2013, easily winning re-election last November. She’s up for re-election in 2018.