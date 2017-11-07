Bill By South Coast Congresswoman To Improve Telemedicine For Veterans Passed By House

The House of Representatives passed a bill co-authored by a Ventura County congresswoman intended to improve healthcare for veterans.

HR 2123 would give Veterans Administration credentialed health care professionals the ability to practice telemedicine across state boarders, without having to get a new license in that state. The idea is that it would expand access to health care services for veterans in rural areas, where VA services aren’t readily available.

The bill is a bipartisan effort by Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village and Republican Congressman Glenn Thompson of Pennsylvania. It now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.