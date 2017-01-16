Bible From Reagan Library In Ventura County To Be Used In Vice Presidential Inauguration

A bible kept in a Ventura County museum, and used for the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as California Governor, and as President will be a part of this Friday’s inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Elect Mike Pence is a huge Reagan fan, and asked to use the Reagan family bible for his swearing in ceremony. The bible is part of the collection at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Like Reagan, Pence was once a Democrat. He credits Reagan’s leadership with helping him decide to switch parties.

In a statement released by Pence, he says it’s humbling to be able to use the late President’s bible for his ceremony on Friday.