Bible From Reagan Library In Ventura County To Be Used In Vice Presidential Inauguration

By 1 minute ago

A bible kept in a Ventura County museum, and used for the inauguration of Ronald Reagan as California Governor, and as President will be a part of this Friday’s inaugural ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Elect Mike Pence is a huge Reagan fan, and asked to use the Reagan family bible for his swearing in ceremony. The bible is part of the collection at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley. Like Reagan, Pence was once a Democrat. He credits Reagan’s leadership with helping him decide to switch parties.

In a statement released by Pence, he says it’s humbling to be able to use the late President’s bible for his ceremony on Friday.

Tags: 
mike pence
reagan library

Related Content

Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence Speaks In Ventura County

By Sep 9, 2016

One of the latest pit stops for this November’s race for the White House is Ventura County.

Republican Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence spoke Thursday in Simi Valley, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

House Speaker Paul Ryan Stops In Ventura County To Remember Nancy Reagan

By Mar 9, 2016

About a thousand people are invited to the private funeral ceremony, and it’s a broad mix of people from politics to show business.