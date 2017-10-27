Authorities, Students Gear Up To Limit Unsanctioned Halloween Parties In Isla Vista

  • Parking restrictions are in place in and around Isla Vista to try to discourage out of town visitors looking for street parties.
Law enforcement officers hope it will be a quiet weekend in Isla Vista, but they are gearing up just in case big crowds show up hunting for parties. For decades, teens and young adults from around the state would converge on the community during Halloween weekend for huge unsanctioned, unsponsored Halloween parties.

The parties overwhelmed resources like restrooms, and led to hundreds of arrests for public intoxication.

Santa Barbara County tightened ordinances to limit the street parties, and UC Santa Barbara launched efforts to discourage young adults from coming to Isla Vista for Halloween.

This year, UCSB’s student government is again sponsoring an alternative event for students, while parking is being restricted in and around IV to discourage visitors.

