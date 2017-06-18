Authorities Say Woman Dies After Sister Accidentally Hits Her With Car On South Coast

A South Coast woman has been killed after authorities say her sister accidentally struck her with a car.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Dora Perez was standing in her driveway on the 1300 block of Vallecito Place in Carpinteria around 7:15 Saturday morning when her 70-year-old sister was moving a nearby vehicle. Officials say the car suddenly sped out of control, hitting Perez and pinning her against the wall of the house.

She was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where she died a short time later. Her sister was also transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s officials say foul play nor alcohol or drugs are considered factors in the crash. The cause of the collision is under investigation.