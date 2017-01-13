Actor Josh Brolin To Be Honored By Central Coast Film Festival

A Central Coast film festival has announced that it will honor actor Josh Brolin for his work.

The San Luis Obispo International Film Festival will salute the actor March 18th.  Brolin starred in the acclaimed movies "Milk," about slain gay rights advocate Harvey Milk; "No County for Old Men," "Inherent Vice," and most recently the comedy "Hail, Caesar," with George Clooney.

Brolin is no stranger to the Central Coast.  He went to elementary and middle school in Templeton, and currently owns a ranch in the area.

Actor Jeff Bridges will present the award in a ceremony which also features a question and answer session with Brolin hosted by Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.  The ceremony will take place as part of the 23rd annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.

