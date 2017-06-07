100% Renewable Fuel By 2030? Major South Coast City Says Yes

By 1 hour ago

The City of Santa Barbara has agreed to a goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2030.

City leaders and environmentalists have taken the action as President Trump has backed the country out of the Paris Climate Accords.

The community environmental council, which formed after the 1969 oil spill in the Santa Barbara Channel, has for several years called for the area to be fossil-free by 2033.

Founding member Paul Relis said he looks forward to the end of fossil-fuels, and watching the issue fade away.

The council is urging support from Ventura, Carpinteria, Goleta, and San Luis Obispo.

