The wreckage of a car, and some human remains have been found off of a rugged road in the mountains above Santa Barbara.

Someone spotted the wreckage at about 9 a.m. Friday over the side of Gibraltar Road, near East Camino Cielo. The vehicle was on its roof in a canyon.

There’s no word on the identity of the person. Authorities are trying to determine if the vehicle and remains may be linked to a two year old missing persons case.