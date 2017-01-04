Wreckage Of Car Found On Central Coast Definitely That Of Missing Southern California Couple

Authorities have confirmed the wreckage of a car found off of a Central Coast cliff is that of a missing Southern California, and have positively identified the body of one of the victims.

Olivia Gonzales and Daniel Fernandez of North Hollywood disappeared in mid-December, after heading north on a trip to the Big Sur area. When they failed to return home for Christmas as planned, a search was started, but it failed to turn up any sign of the couple. On Tuesday, the wreckage of a car and a body were spotted more than 300 feet down the side of a cliff from Highway 1 near Ragged Point, in northwestern San Luis Obispo County.

The San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Unit identified the recovered body as that of the missing 20 year old woman. So far, crews have been unable to find any sign of Fernandez, but recovery efforts have been hampered by heavy rainfall.