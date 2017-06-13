Wounded Man Arrested After Overnight Standoff With SWAT Team In Santa Barbara County

A man who forced the evacuation of parts of a Santa Barbara County neighborhood because of an armed confrontation with a SWAT team is recovering from what officers say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 500 block of Farmland Drive in Buellton at around 11 Monday night by reports of a man threatening his wife in their home. The woman and a pet safely left the house, but the man, who appeared to be armed with a knife, refused to surrender.

A SWAT team and a negotiator were called. Efforts to get the man to surrender were unsuccessful, so at around 5:30 Tuesday morning, tear gas was deployed. Michael Lee Johnson came out of the house. Deputies say the 53 year old man had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, and was taken to a hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.