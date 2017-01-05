Woman Dead, Man Being Sought In What Detectives Think Was Domestic Violence Case In Ventura County

By

A woman is dead, and a man is being sought in what police think was a domestic violence case in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police were called to the 100 block of North Juanita Street at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a man dragging a woman into a home, followed by multiple gunshots.

Officers pulled a wounded woman outside, who died despite life saving efforts at the scene.

Police say Alfredo Ortiz of Oxnard is a suspect in the killing. Detectives say the 33 year old man is armed, and dangerous.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

