Winter Storm Drenches South, Central Coasts

Rain tapers off after a cold storm drenched the South and Central Coasts and caused problems on the roadways.

The storm that started Friday and continued into Saturday morning brought considerable rainfall to the region.

"Some of the interior areas got anywhere from about a half inch to an inch whereas coastal and mountain areas generally saw between one and two inches, with locally up to two and a half inches," National Weather Service Meteorologist Robbie Munroe said.

The storm also caused numerous traffic collisions and flooding on the roadways. There was a report of a car being trapped in high water.

While the cold front is moving out, the northern Ventura County mountains and eastern portions of Santa Barbara County will see scattered showers with snowfall in the mountains for Saturday.