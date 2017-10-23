With Winter Approaching, Ventura County Looking At Ways To Provide Emergency Homeless Shelter

While the heat this week is making headlines, winter is just around the corner, and Ventura County is again wrangling with ways to provide shelter from bad weather for the homeless.

The county, along with the cities of Oxnard and Ventura have been unable to find a non-profit willing to operate a shelter, even though there is some funding available. The National Guard Armory in Ventura is available for rental, and has been used in the past, the question remains about who would actually run it.

Oxnard and Ventura are committing $100,000 each towards a winter shelter, and it’s expected the county will contribute as well. The agencies involved had been hoping to develop a permanent regional shelter.

Ventura County Supervisors are set to talk about the issue when they meet Tuesday.