Wind Raises Brush Fire Concerns For Parts Of South Coast

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the mountains and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, with an increased brush fire danger for the region.

There’s been wind in the 40 to 50 mile an hour range for parts of the region, with a 75 mile an hour gust recorded on South Mountain, above Santa Paula. National Weather Service forecasters say they think the strongest wind occurred Monday afternoon, and that it will ease overnight.

However, as of now the Red Flag warnings are in place until 10 a.m. Tuesday. The wind is blamed for a number of localized power outages in Ventura County.