When It Comes To Survival Of The Fittest, A Selfish Gene Can Be An Advantage

Four decades ago, evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins published a book that changed science. In “The Selfish Gene,” Dawkins argued that genes competing for survival not only drive evolution but also animal and human behavior. It was an abstract idea at first, but now scientists, including researchers at the Stowers Institute in Kansas City, are figuring out how selfish genes actually do their work.

Alex Smith (@AlexSmithKCUR) of KCUR reports.

