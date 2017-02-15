What's Being Called The Biggest Storm Of The Season By Forecasters Headed to Central, South Coasts

What’s being called the biggest storm of the season is heading toward the Central and South Coasts.

The heaviest rainfall is forecast for south of Point Conception, with two to six inches of rain possible on the coast, and inland. Rainfall amounts of six to ten inches of rain are possible in the foothills and mountains from now until the storm clears on Saturday.

Rain will pick up on the Central Coast as we move through the day Thursday, and spread south. But, the heaviest rainfall is expected early Friday morning through Friday night, again with the focus on the South Coast.

There’s a flash flood watch in effect from Friday through Saturday morning for Southern Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties.