What Stresses You Out About Thanksgiving? We're Here To Help

Here's something that may surprise you: Thanksgiving is just around the corner.

I know what you're thinking: Where did 2017 go? Wasn't it just Labor Day?

I know. I know!

But there's no turning back. Thanksgiving is nearly upon us and there's nothing we can do about it. The question is, are you prepared? Do you have your plans nailed down? Do you know if you are hosting family or friends? Have you figured out what you're cooking, if anything?

If your answer is no, then you've come to the right place. The holidays are stressful, yes, but luckily we are all in this together — and we're thankful for that.

So, the question is, do you need help? Are you trying to avoid a back-breaking day in the kitchen? For those who are hosting Thanksgiving this year — or simply tasked with bringing something to the table — let us know what questions you have about how to prepare for the meal and the day without stirring up anxieties.

When it comes to hosting or cooking Thanksgiving dinner, what are your biggest anxieties?

Here's how this works: Fill out the below form with your question, or questions. Our team at Morning Edition will go through responses, pick one to respond to and hopefully provide a quick survival guide to Thanksgiving without stress.

