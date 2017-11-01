Officials were quick to declare the attack that left eight people dead in New York City Tuesday an act of terror.

The suspect, it was revealed, comes from Uzbekistan, a country that has been both a U.S. partner in fighting terrorism, and the home to several suspects who have threatened the U.S. and Europe.

What do we need to know about Uzbekistan?

GUESTS

Frederick Starr, Founding chairman of the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies; author of “Lost Enlightenment: Central Asia’s Golden Age from the Arab Conquest to Tamerlane”

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

