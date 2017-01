KCLU's John Palminteri on a cliff failure on a South Coast after a weekend of rain.

A cliff failure in Isla Vista sent a balcony into the ocean Sunday.

No one was hurt, but the crowded apartment house did have college students on the deck a short time prior.

About 20 people were told to find another place to spend the night, and the Red Cross was called to help.

One resident said she noticed a crack in the deck earlier in the day, but no action was taken.

Building officials are examining the structure.