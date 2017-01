KCLU's John Palminteri reports on high water users facing off with their water board on the South Coast.

18 appeals were heard Wednesday from Montecito residents who said they were fined inappropriately for their water use.

Some bills were in excess of $1000.

The Montecito Water Board has an appeal process where the rate-payer can come in person to make an explanation.

In some instances, valves were left on by accident or the owner didn't detect a leak on their irrigation valves.

Montecito is in stage 4 of the drought, which means residents need to cut water use by 30%.