With Water Levels Rising, Boats May Start Launching Again At South Coast Lake

KCLU's John Palminteri reports on the restart of boat launching at Cachuma Lake.

When Cachuma Lake lost much of its capacity in the last year, the water level dropped so low that boats couldn't be properly launched.

Now, the lake's level is coming back up.

Water officials say that if the water line rises about five more feet, boats may resume launching.

Boaters would still need to affix a Quagga Mussel sticker, which would show they paid a fee to help remove invasive mussels.

The boat would also have to go through a 30 day quarantine to make sure that their vessel does not have any of the invasive mussel attached.

After that process, the boats could launch for the first time in months.