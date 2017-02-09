With Water Levels Rising, Boats May Start Launching Again At South Coast Lake

By 3 hours ago

When Cachuma Lake lost much of its capacity in the last year, the water level dropped so low that boats couldn't be properly launched.

Now, the lake's level is coming back up.

Water officials say that if the water line rises about five more feet, boats may resume launching.

Boaters would still need to affix a Quagga Mussel sticker, which would show they paid a fee to help remove invasive mussels.

The boat would also have to go through a 30 day quarantine to make sure that their vessel does not have any of the invasive mussel attached.

After that process, the boats could launch for the first time in months.

Tags: 
lake cachuma
cachuma lake

Related Content

Drought May Be Easing Statewide, But Crisis Continues In Ventura And Santa Barbara Counties

By Feb 8, 2017

A creek which flows into drought stricken Lake Casitas is full, sending a torrent of water into the important water source for part of Ventura County.

While the flow of water is impressive, as you head to the lake itself, it’s shocking to see how much it’s shrunk. It’s down by more than 60%.

Ron Merckling, with the Casitas Municipal Water District, says that while drought conditions have eased for most of the state, the crisis continues for much of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. He says Lake Casitas, Lake Cachuma, and Lake Piru have seen little relief from the drought.

After Bouts Of Rain, Central Coast River Starts To Flow Again

By Jan 13, 2017

Many campers, residents and workers in the Paradise Road stretch of the Santa Ynez Valley are buzzing over the new flow of water in the Santa Ynez River.

Several crossings are closed to people and vehicles, as the river comes alive with more than eight days of rain this month.

4,000 Pounds Of Fish Headed For South Coast Lake

By Nov 2, 2016

Cachuma Lake may be at record-low levels, but fishing remains popular from both the shore and on boats.

Those fishermen and women will be happy to know that 4,000 pounds of triploid rainbow trout will be dropped into the lake on November 8.