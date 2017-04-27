Warnings Issues After Rash Of Commercial Burglaries In South Coast City

A South Coast city has had a rash of commercial burglaries, and police are urging business operators to take extra precautions.

Eight of the commercial burglaries have taken place in Oxnard since April 23rd. The burglars are breaking into the businesses during the overnight areas, and are focusing on cash registers and safes.

Oxnard Police detectives note that while some businesses commonly leave some cash in registers so they are ready for use in the morning, that practice makes easing pickings for burglars.

They say if you can move the register so it’s not visible from a window after hours, do it. If you can’t, leave the drawer open so a would-be thief can see there’s nothing to steal. And, they suggest you have a good alarm system, and coverage with video cameras.