Warnings Issues After Rash Of Commercial Burglaries In South Coast City

By 58 minutes ago

A South Coast city has had a rash of commercial burglaries, and police are urging business operators to take extra precautions.

Eight of the commercial burglaries have taken place in Oxnard since April 23rd. The burglars are breaking into the businesses during the overnight areas, and are focusing on cash registers and safes.

Oxnard Police detectives note that while some businesses commonly leave some cash in registers so they are ready for use in the morning, that practice makes easing pickings for burglars.

They say if you can move the register so it’s not visible from a window after hours, do it. If you can’t, leave the drawer open so a would-be thief can see there’s nothing to steal. And, they suggest you have a good alarm system, and coverage with video cameras.

Tags: 
oxnard police
burglaries

Related Content

Two Arrested, Third Person Sought In Connection With String Of Commerical Burglaries On South Coast

By Mar 23, 2017

Two people have arrested, and a third is being sought for a string of commercial burglaries on the South Coast.

A man and two women from the Los Angeles and Inland Empire areas are accused of a string of charges resulting from the trio of break-ins last October.

The robberies occurred within an hour of each other, and targeted an optometry office in Newbury Park, a phone store in Camarillo and a pharmacy in Oxnard. More than $85,000 dollars worth of prescription glasses, and prescription medicine was stolen.

Man Arrested After Attack On South Coast Police Officer

By Sep 15, 2016

It took three police officers, and two people who were passing by to handcuff an out of control man on the South Coast.

Oxnard Police received reports of a man walking in the street in front of cars on Rose Avenue, near Highway 101 around 2 p.m. Wednesday. An officer found Jesus Garcia Ceja walking on Stroube Street in El Rio.