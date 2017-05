A South Coast police department has issued a warning about a rash of auto thefts.

Oxnard Police say more than 30 vehicles have been stolen in the last three weeks. But, detectives say in many cases, the owners made it easy for the thieves. Many of them were unlocked.

Some had their key left inside, and in a few cases, the engine was even running. Investigators say in some cases, the vehicle thefts led to additional crimes like identity theft.