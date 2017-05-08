Voters Deciding Whether To Tax Themselves For Safety, Lighting, Parks In South Coast Community

Voters in one South Coast community are deciding whether they are willing to tax themselves to support services ranging from lighting to parks.

Tuesday is the deadline for residents of the Isla Vista Recreation and Park District to cast vote by mail their ballots on “Measure O.” It calls for a special annual tax of $28.57 per bedroom unit, and 72 cents a square foot for non-residential units to support safety, parks, recreation, and cultural efforts in Isla Vista. But, with a current park bond tax ending this year, proponents say most property owners would be paying about the same amount of taxes they pay now.

If passed by voters, the measure would raise about $2.5 million dollars over the ten years it would be in effect. Voters who haven’t turned in their ballots yet can do it at the County Elections Office on Calle Real, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.