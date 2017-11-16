Ventura County Supervisor Planning To Retire From County Government; Won't Seek Fourth Term

A longtime Ventura County Supervisor says he’s planning to retire after completing his third term in office next year.

Peter Foy has represented the county’s Fourth District which includes Simi Valley, Moorpark, and other parts of eastern Ventura County since 2007.

Foy’s accomplishments include helping to keep the county on solid financial footing, with a nearly 14% reserve fund. He fought for term limits for county supervisors, worked to improve the safety of Highway 118, and helped develop a plan to keep the East County courthouse from closing over funding issues. The supervisor is known for trying to keep county government lean, and efficient.

Since taking office, Foy has refused to take county pension and health benefits, saying that he took the job because he believes in public service. He owns a Simi Valley based insurance brokerage and consulting firm.

