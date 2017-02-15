Ventura County School Placed On Lockdown Because Of Report Of Rifle On Campus

A report of someone with a rifle on a Ventura County high school campus created a scare, and a school lockdown, but it turned out what looked like a weapon wasn’t a real one.

Students and staff members at Royal High School in Simi Valley were told to stay in classrooms just after eight Wednesday morning. Law enforcement officers conducted a large scale sweep of the campus.

It was determined to be a ceremonial rifle used by a drill team member, and not an actual weapon.

Nearby Santa Rose of Lima Catholic School was also placed on lockdown Wednesday morning. The lockdowns were lifted at around noon.