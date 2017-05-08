Ventura County Mother Who Lost Son To Drug Overdose Tells Story To Spotlight Opiod Abuse Issue

KCLU's Lance Orozco talks with a Ventura County mother who's sharing her story about losing her son to heroin as part of an effort to spotlight the region's opiod abuse issue

It’s an epidemic in America.

An estimated two million people are addicted to prescription painkillers, and opiods are behind more than 20,000 overdose deaths a year.

A Ventura County mother who lost her son to drugs is speaking out to help fight the problem.

Susan Klimusco's son, Austin died from a heroin overdose.

Stories like this have become far too common around the county, and here on the Central and South Coasts.

It prompted the Gold Coast Health Plan, and Ventura County Behaviorial Health to host what they called the Opiod Policy Summit, for the medical community, government policy makers, and law enforcement.

Klimusco shared her story to put a name, and a face to the problem in our region. She says she knows nothing will bring back her son, Austin. She’s dedicated her life to helping to fight opiod abuse.

Her goal is simple. To try to keep other parents from getting that painful phone call they will never forget.